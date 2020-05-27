Mayor Hogsett, Marion County health leaders to outline next steps for reopening

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and Marion County health leaders will outline the next steps for reopening today. They’ll hold a virtual news conference at 10:30 a.m. We will livestream it in this post.

Here’s where Marion County currently stands:

Nearly two weeks ago, the county started allowing gatherings of 25 people.

Churches could hold in-person services of that size.

Non-essential retail stores and malls could open.

Then, last Friday, restaurants opened for outdoor seating at 50 percent capacity, but there are still a lot of questions about when restaurants can open for indoor dining.

Many people also want to know when hair and nail salons will open.

The mayor previously said June 1 was the target date for that.