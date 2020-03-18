Mayor Hogsett set to address small businesses impacted by coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett will join representatives from the Indy Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday to highlight resources for small businesses impacted by the coronavirus.

The address will focus on the launch of the Rapid Response Hub and how small businesses can prepare for the expected deployment of federal aid.

The Rapid Response Hub provides the latest updates and information from the city, the Indiana Department of Health, the CDC and more.

It also provides links to additional resources including the Small Business Administration, and answers frequently asked questions about dealing with the virus.

The Indy Chamber of Commerce will also discuss ongoing small business relief through its own Business Ownership Initiative, or BOI.

The announcement is expected to take place at 10:30 a.m.