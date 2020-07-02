Mayor Hogsett to announce next steps for reopening Marion County amid COVID-19 pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS — On Wednesday we learned Indiana will not fully reopen from coronavirus closures this weekend as originally planned. Instead, it will enter a new stage—Stage 4.5.

This morning at 10:30 a.m., we’ll hear from Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and Marion County Health Director Dr. Virginia Caine to see if Marion County will also enter that stage or if it will enter a revised stage as it has in the past.

Marion County has the most coronavirus cases in the state at over 11,000, and right now, it is a full stage behind the rest of the state in the governor’s Back on Track plan.

The mayor has always said he will let data drive the decisions, and even though the governor said the state can loosen some restrictions, it’s up to local governments to decide what their counties will do.

We will livestream the press conference here.