INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett is making an announcement this morning regarding the CARES Act and funding for postsecondary education.

At 10 a.m., the mayor will join City-County Council President Vop Osili, Ivy Tech, IUPUI, and EmployIndy to highlight funding for Marion County residents to further their education and grow their employability skills.

He said $1.1 million from the $16 million CARES Act package will go toward rapid reskilling funding.