Mayor Hogsett to provide update on COVID-19 in Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS — Mayor Joe Hogsett will provide an update Thursday on COVID-19 in Indianapolis and Marion County.

The virtual news conference begins at 10:30 a.m. and will include Dr. Virginia Caine, director of the Marion County Public Health Department.

The two are expected to unveil the latest COVID-19 data in Indianapolis and discuss the status of current restrictions in the city and county.

In an August update, Hogsett said the health department would be more strictly enforcing the mask mandate, with those violating it facing a fine of $1,000.