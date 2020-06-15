Mayor Hogsett to roll out major IMPD reform effort

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett will roll out what is being called, “a new framework for a community-based, data-driven conversation about public safety and policing,” Monday afternoon.

He’ll be joined by a former Attorney General for the State of New Jersey who is nationally recognized for her work in police reform and playing a leading role in dissolving the Camden Police Department in 2013.

Anne Milgram of the NYU School of Law Criminal Justice Lab will be at Hogsett’s side during the 2:30 p.m. announcement along with City-County Council President Vop Osili and IMPD Chief Randy Taylor.

Taylor finds himself in the midst of rewriting IMPD’s General Orders regarding Use of Force in the wake of the protests that followed the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the fatal police action shooting of Dreasjon Reed in Indianapolis.

Milgram’s work emphasizes the use of data, analytics and technology in reforming the delivery of policing services to communities.

The dissolution of the Camden Police Department, beset by corruption in a city outside of Philadelphia often cited as one of America’s most dangerous communities, led to the expansion of a county police force to patrol the city and significantly reduced crime and murders according to recent report by Politico which referred to the Camden County police force’s training in de-escalation techniques.

Last week, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said he was considering excessive force criminal charges against multiple IMPD officers who utilized baton strikes to subdue a woman who was standing still and refusing to be handcuffed minutes after a curfew began to quell a weekend of rioting that caused millions of dollars in damages in downtown Indianapolis.

A significant factor in the abolishment of the Camden Police Department and the reform of policing in the New Jersey city was the dissolution of its police union.

In an advisory regarding Monday’s anticipated announcement, Hogsett’s office stated, “Since the start of June, Mayor Hogsett has announced a series of planned changes including an updated Use of Force policy, a review of IMPD’s progressive discipline matrix, and an expansion to the City’s Group Violence Intervention strategy.

“These announcements join a series of criminal justice and public safety reforms begun in the first term of the Hogsett administration. Over the last four years the department has increased the diversity of its recruiting classes while growing the number of neighborhood beats, promoting more localized community policing. In 2017, IMPD created an Office of Diversity & Inclusion and instituted implicit bias training for all officers. The department has also participated in the creation of the Mobile Crisis Assistance Teams (MCAT) program, which coordinates a joint law enforcement and health professional response to help individuals facing mental health challenges. This work to address mental health and addiction head-on led to the creation of the Assessment and Intervention Center (AIC), a facility designed to divert non-violent, low-level offenders from jail and connect them with treatment and wraparound services. The AIC is slated to open later this year, as the first new facility of the Community Justice Campus.

“In 2019, Mayor Hogsett and the City-County Council included $1.2 million in the 2020 City-County Budget to fund the rollout of a body worn camera program for all IMPD officers. Implementation of the program will begin in Quarter 3 of this year, with a goal to outfit 100 officers per week with the technology.”

The city is in the midst of building an approximately $600 million Community Justice Center campus in the Twin Aire community that would house courts, the Marion County Jail, the Marion County Sheriffs Office and various offices and agencies.

During two nights of rioting at the end of May, Hogsett, who campaigned for election in 2015 that he would become Indianapolis’ “Public Safety Mayor”, refused to set a curfew or traffic restrictions to limit downtown activity and was said to be in telephone contact with IMPD Chief Taylor in a conference room command post at IFD Headquarters near downtown.

In the days after the unrest, Hogsett offered lukewarm support of the officers and the role they played in confrontations with protesters, looters and rioters while responding to two murders, several reports of shots fired, arsons, widespread and massive burglaries and damages that have left several downtown businesses closed and boarded up.

“I know they have been taxed literally to fatigue and exhaustion because of the hours that they have been working,” Hogsett told Fox 59 News. “Other than a few moments when things did get a bit chaotic, I think for the most part they’ve done their best at keeping the peace.”

In a statement, Hogsett blamed, “a small group,” for the damages.

IMPD arrested more than one hundred during the unrest, though Prosecutor Mears has chosen to drop charges against dozens of the arrestees whom he described as exercising their First Amendment right to protest.

As the weekend closes, Indianapolis has totaled nearly one hundred homicides for 2020, a third more than at this same time last year when the city was on a record pace for murder.