Mayor, IMPD monthly public safety walk show of solidarity for Sikh community

INDIANAPOLIS — At least 357 people have been shot yet survived in Indianapolis so far this year. Riley trauma surgeons report a spike in the number of children they are treating for gunshot wounds, and they’re concerned.

“Obviously the ages of these victims are concerning, there’s way too many kids that are involved with it,” Chief Randal Taylor said.

Public safety problems are the most critical issue facing our city right now. Today, Mayor Joe Hogsett and IMPD’s command staff walked with neighbors on the west side for their monthly safety walk.

Members of the Sikh community also joined them too. Taylor said today was a show of solidarity with this community, two months after a mass shooting at the FedEx facility where eight people died, including four Sikh members.

“We are great, but the community’s a little nervous,” Avtar Singh Bassi said. “Many of the people used to work at the FedEx that did quit. What IMPD doing for us, that is great.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation joined IMPD to investigate whether bias or hate played a role in Brandon Hole’s decision to commit mass murder in April. IMPD has not made a determination on that yet.

“We haven’t at this point, however we do have a meeting with the FBI tomorrow to hear what their results are,” Taylor said. “If something’s different then I’ll certainly let you know.”

Bassi did say he does not believe his community was targeted.

“We believe we were not picked in there, you know, because there was all kind of people who died,” Bassi said.

Mayor Hogsett also discussed federal dollars the city is receiving. He said Indy will receive $420 million from the American Rescue Plan. The city has already received half the chunk, and the other half comes next year.

Hogsett said they are still reviewing the Department of Treasury guidelines to understand how they are allowed to use those funds. So, no final decisions have been made yet. Hogsett said he would like to make ‘a significantly greater investment’ on top of the ‘historic levels’ of money already invested into public safety.

“Because there is no more important issue facing not just Indianapolis frankly, but the country as a whole, than gun violence today,” Hogsett said.