Mayor, Indy DPW detail $25 million investment in city trails and greenways

INDIANAPOLIS — Mayor Joe Hogsett joined the Indianapolis Department of Public Works (DPW) to detail plans for the third phase of Circle City Forward, a $25 million investment in the city’s trails and greenway system.

The fiscal ordinance funding the program passed unanimously within the Public Works Committee in August. The full City-County Council will vote on the ordinance during next Monday’s meeting.

“Over the last 18 months, our community’s network of trails and greenways became a haven of stress-relief, physical fitness and recreation for many Indianapolis residents,” said Mayor Joe Hogsett. “So, when it came time to plan the third phase of Circle City Forward, it was clear that we should take this opportunity to frame the future of trails, greenways, and multi-modal traffic lanes in Indianapolis.”

Trails receiving either design and/or construction funding include Pleasant Run Trail, Pogue’s Run Trail, Eagle Creek Trail, W. 30th Street, Grassy Creek Trail, Nickel Plate Trail, Interurban Trail and 21st Street Trail.

Several projects will only have design costs funded through this initiative, but Indy DPW said they plan to leverage this funding to make trail projects more attractive to receive state and federal level grant funding.

A map of the project

“Indy DPW recognizes the impact trails and greenways have on residents’ lives here in Indianapolis, which is why we’ve tirelessly worked to prioritize these types of projects every year,” said Indy DPW Director Dan Parker.

“Mayor Hogsett’s Circle City Forward Initiative will boost the work that’s already being done and allow us to begin bringing trails to areas of the City that are lacking this type of investment,” he added.

Between the beginning of Mayor Hogsett’s administration in 2016 and the end of this construction season, Indy DPW will have built or rehabilitated roughly 55.5 miles of trails and multimodal infrastructure across the Indianapolis system.

In the 2022 construction season alone, DPW plans to build another 8.6 miles and rehab an additional 10.5 miles of trails and multimodal infrastructure.