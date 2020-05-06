Mayor Joe Hogsett to give update on restrictions in Marion County in response to COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS — Today we expect to learn more information on the next steps Marion County will take in response to the coronavirus.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and the Marion County Health Department will provide that information during a briefing at 10:30 this morning. We will live stream the briefing here.

Right now, Marion County is under a stay-at-home order until May 15. That supersedes the governor’s state orders.

Hogsett is expected to talk about restrictions as well as additional guidance on gatherings and enforcement.

Marion County is the state’s epicenter—it accounts for 6,400 cases out of Indiana’s 21,000. Over 1,200 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19.