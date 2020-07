INDIANAPOLIS – Mayor Joe Hogsett is expected to lay out plans to address how the city will assist local businesses during this challenging time.

Today at 1 p.m., Hogsett will announce a partnership while giving an update on how the coronavirus pandemic has impacted Marion County.

Hogsett says it will be “an economic restart program to help local restaurants, museums, small businesses and more.”

Other city leaders are expected to attend the announcement.

We will livestream it here at 1 p.m.