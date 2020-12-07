Mazda giving away 50 cars to ‘heroes of the pandemic’

Mazda is celebrating heroes of the pandemic ahead of the company’s 100th anniversary by giving away cars to 50 heroes.

Each hero will get a brand new Mazda MX-5 Miata.

The company wanted to honor teachers, front line workers, business owners and others who have selflessly helped their communities.



One of the lucky winners was a Mississippi teacher named Triana Davis.

With many of her students struggling to afford extra costs of online learning, Davis printed out homework packets for all her students.

She even hand delivered the homework and later made them all gift bags to celebrate their fifth grade graduation.



Each sports car is worth a little more than $33,000.