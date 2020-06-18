McCordsville officer, man struck by vehicle

MCCORDSVILLE — A McCordsville officer was injured when a woman threatening to harm herself struck the officer and another man with her car, according to the McCordsville Police Department.

At about 1:15 p.m. Thursday, police were called to the 5000 block of Woodhaven Drive in regard to the woman.

While responding, the officers learned that the woman had taken an unknown drug and drove away, according to MPD.

Police, along with the woman’s relatives, searched for her until they found her car at the Oaklandon Youth Organization, located at 12150 East 62nd Street.

Officers and family members tried to convince the woman to exit the car, but during the conversation, the woman abruptly backed up and turned her car without warning. An officer and the woman’s husband were both struck by the vehicle, and the woman drove off, according to authorities.

Police say the officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Methodist Hospital. The woman’s husband was treated and released on the scene.

Several police departments searched for and found the car, and the woman was detained by the Lawrence Police Department, who is handling the investigation.

The McCordsville Police Department, Fortville Police Department, Lawrence Police Department, Cumberland Police Department and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department were all involved in the search.