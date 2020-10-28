McDonald’s launches new breakfast items; here’s how to get one for free

McDonald’s is rolling out new breakfast items this week—and you can score a free baked good on Thursday.

The company added an apple fritter, a blueberry muffin and a cinnamon roll to its McCafé lineup.

The new menu items will be available for free to the first 150 drive-thru customers at participating McDonald’s locations in Greater Indiana on Thursday, Oct. 29.

Here’s a look at the new items:

Apple fritter: A classic fritter made with cinnamon and apples, this hand-held treat is fried to a golden brown and drizzled with a sweet glaze icing. Are we saying you should dip yours into your morning coffee? No way… Ok, fine, we definitely are.

Blueberry muffin: Our new recipe is baked with real blueberries and topped with a streusel crumb topping, making for a crave worthy soft & fluffy muffin. Feeling "blue" all day never tasted so good.

Cinnamon roll: Loaded with cinnamon layered between buttery, flaky pastry dough that is drizzled with a delicious cream cheese icing. Served warm, the aroma alone sparks a craving for the next decadent bite…talk about a reason to roll out of bed.

If you miss out on the drive-thru freebie, McDonald’s is giving away one of the new items free with the purchase of a hot or iced coffee ordered through its app. That promotion runs from Nov. 3 through Nov. 9, according to CNN.