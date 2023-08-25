INDIANAPOLIS – McDonald’s managers from Indianapolis and Plainfield were recognized Friday as the top performing McDonald’s restaurant managers in the world, according to a press release sent from communications company, Seyferthpr.

Managers Blanca Sierra and Dany Espinal won the prestigious Ray Kroc Award, which honors the pair as being in the top 1% of restaurant managers globally. The award recognizes their leadership, commitment, and business results.

Blanca Sierra (right) pictured with award.

The pair were awarded cash bonuses as well as a trip to Barcelona, Spain where they will be honored during the 2024 McDonald’s Worldwide Convention. Sierra was presented with her award by the owner and operator, Harry Smith. Espinal was was also presented with her award by the owner and operator, Peter Wojtowicz.

Dany Espinal (center) pictured with check.

The Ray Kroc Award was established in 1999 and named after the McDonald’s Corporation Founder. “I like to get people fired up, fill them with zeal for McDonald’s, and watch the results in their work,” said Kroc.

The McDonald’s locations can be found at 2655 E Main St. Plainfield and 2424 County Line Rd. in Indianapolis respectively.