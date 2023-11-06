INDIANAPOLIS — The wait is almost over.

McDonald’s announced that the famous barbeque-slathered pork sandwich will return for the season. The sandwich will be available at participating restaurants in Indiana starting November 11 and will only be on menus for a limited time.

Photo by: McDonald’s

The McRib debuted in the United States in 1981 as a limited-time item in the Kansas City area. It quickly became a fan-favorite thanks to the unmistakable flavor of the seasoned boneless pork patty slathered in BBQ sauce topped with slivered onions and tart dill pickles, all on a homestyle bun.

Fans can also order a McRib on the McDonald’s app.