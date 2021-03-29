Meadowlark Park in Carmel to close for planned improvements

CARMEL, Ind.––Carmel Clay Parks & Recreation (CCPR) is reminding residents that Meadowlark Park will be closing for planned improvements.

CCPR said that on or about April 1, Meadowlark Park will close to undergo planned improvements as part of the Reimagining Parks initiative.

In a news release, CCPR said they are working to update and enhance existing parks to make them more accessible, safer and available year-round.

CarmelClayParks.com

CarmelClayParks.com Wetlands and interpretive signage may be similar to what you see in the Central Park East Woods, according to CarmelClayParks.com.

The funding is coming from the Clay Township Impact Program, and over the next three years it will fund improvements to six parks in the community “with a focus on parks and public safety.”

“These improvements will provide benefits for all Township residents, schools and businesses, and make our community a better place to live, work and play,” said CCPR in a news release.

Improvements include: a new playground, four pickleball courts, a full basketball court, a boardwalk through restored wetlands, a new fishing pier, a year-round restroom facility, a parking lot expansion, and more.

Meadowlark Park is expected to reopen after construction is completed in December 2021. For more about restoring the parks’ wetlands, click here.