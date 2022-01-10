Meet Cobb: Indianapolis Zoo names youngest gazelle calf

The Indianapolis Zoo has named its newest baby.

The Zoo welcomed a male Addra gazelle calf on November 6, 2021. The calf, who was a little more than 11 pounds at birth, was unnamed — until now.

Zookeepers named the little guy “Cobb” — in homage of his mother Swann. According to the zoo, the word “Cobb” translates to male swan.

When the weather warms up in the spring, guests will be able to see Cobb in the giraffe yard in the Plains exhibit.

From the Zoo:

Native to the arid Sahara Desert regions in northern Africa, Addra gazelle mothers give birth to a single calf at a time. To avoid predators, the newborn will spend several weeks hiding among the tall, dry grasses and their light tan coat provides the perfect camouflage. As they grow older, the youngster’s coat will grow out with more white along his neck and back.