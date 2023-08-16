INDIANAPOLIS — Marian University has unveiled “Little Frank” to help incoming and current students navigate their academic journeys while studying at the private Roman Catholic university.

The muppet was introduced Wednesday afternoon for the very first time to university staff as part of a new initiative to help students and parents alike with understanding financial aid, majors that are on offer and the tools that are available as students set out to achieve their academic goals.

Courtesy of Marian University.

“Little Frank will appear on the Marian website to highlight helpful tools and resources, such as getting help completing the FAFSA,” read a portion of a Marian University press release sent out Wednesday morning. “He will appear on campus monitors, informing and encouraging students to get involved or find help to address challenges.”

Little Frank is brought to life by Spencer Lott, a professional puppeteer who has performed in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade with The Muppets, Sesame Street and more.

The introduction of Little Frank is closely connected to the partnership between Marian University and Jim Henson’s Creature Shop.

Little Frank serves as the Muppet version of Saint Francis, who founded the Franciscans and forms a part of Marian University’s identity.

More information on Little Frank can be found here.