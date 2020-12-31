Meet Saint: IACS says dog up for adoption needs workout buddy to help shed quarantine weight

INDIANAPOLIS — If you are looking to lose any quarantine weight you gained over 2020 or are just looking to get in shape, Indianapolis Animal Care Services has the workout partner for you.

Saint is a 5-year-old dog that is clocking in at about 77 pounds.

IACS says he got a little too wild with his quarantine snacks, so they are hoping someone who needs a new best friend to get healthy with adopts him.



The shelter wants Saint’s future owner to know his favorite treat is hot dogs, although they should be given very sparingly.

If you’re interested in adopting Saint, or any other animal at IACS, head over to the shelter’s website.