Meijer teams up with ISDH, Colts to host free flu shot clinic

INDIANAPOLIS — Meijer has teamed up with the Indiana State Department of Health and the Indianapolis Colts to host a free flu shot clinic Friday, November 20.

Meijer says the flu shots will be free for everyone, regardless of insurance coverage, including those who are uninsured or have limited insurance coverage. The Indiana State Department of Health will provide the doses, and the Meijer pharmacy team will administer them.

The event is open to individuals 11 and older and will be held from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium, located at 500 South Capitol Avenue.

Vehicles should enter through Gate 8, located off S. Capitol Ave.

All activities will take place outside the stadium.

Participants must fill out paperwork, have their temperatures taken and pass a verbal COVID-19 screening before receiving their shot.

All flu shots will be administered to participants inside their vehicles. Walk-ups may also receive a flu shot. They should enter the stadium grounds at Gate 7 off S. Capitol Ave.

All staff administering shots and distributing giveaways will follow CDC guidelines.

Physical distancing will be in effect, hand sanitizer will be readily available, and masks will be required and provided onsite.

Meijer says attendees also will receive a special Colts “Blue Friday” giveaway that include a decal, rally towel, special edition poster and a mask, courtesy of Indiana University Health and Riley Children’s Health. A maximum of two giveaways per vehicle will be distributed, while supplies last.

“Getting a flu shot is the best way to protect yourself from influenza, and we are grateful to Meijer and the Indianapolis Colts for helping to protect Hoosiers from illness during these challenging times,” said State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D.