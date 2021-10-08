Members of the 9/11 Commission will meet at IU Bloomington for public discussions

Mourners place flowers and pictures in the name cut-out of Kyung Hee (Casey) Cho at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in New York. Americans are commemorating 9/11 as a new national crisis in the form of the coronavirus pandemic reconfigures and divides anniversary ceremonies and a presidential campaign carves a path through the observances. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A decade after their last public hearing — 20 years after the terrorist attacks of September 11 — members of the 9/11 Commission will meet Tuesday at IU Bloomington for a filmed discussion of their work, recommendations and impact on national security today.

“Are We Safer Today?” is open to the public at IU Auditorium in Bloomington on October 12. Filming will be in three segments at three different times: 9 a.m., 10:50 a.m. and 1:15 p.m., each an hour and 15 minutes long, and doors opening a half-hour before each filming. The recordings will be used in a documentary film scheduled for fall 2022.

Attendees will not be allowed to leave the auditorium until the filming segment ends, and masks are required inside campus buildings.

Seven out of the eight surviving members of the 9/11 Commission — formally known as the National Commission on Terrorist Attacks Upon the United States — are expected to participate in Tuesday’s group discussion. They are the following:

U.S. Rep. Lee H. Hamilton, vice chair of the 9/11 Commission and co-creator of the documentary project.

Former New Jersey Gov. Thomas H. Kean, the commission’s chair, primary advisor on the documentary project.

Richard Ben-Veniste, attorney and former chief of the Watergate Task Force of the Watergate Special Prosecutor’s Office.

Jamie Gorelick, former deputy attorney general in the Clinton administration.

Bob Kerrey, former governor of and former U.S. senator from Nebraska.

John Lehman, former secretary of the Navy under President Ronald Reagan.

Timothy Roemer, former U.S. representative from Indiana and former U.S. ambassador to India.

The discussion will focus on several key issues related to the committee’s work, including the U.S. government’s readiness to combat terrorist threats from both outside and within the nation’s borders, the challenge of information-sharing between government agencies involved in the fight against terrorism and the problem of congressional oversight of these agencies. It will also highlight the commission’s unique bipartisan nature — since it had included five Republicans and five Democrats — as well as the critical role 9/11 families played in establishing the commission and ensuring many of its recommendations were achieved.

During their time at IU, commissioners will also participate in oral history interviews as well as meet with students at IU’s Paul H. O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs and Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies.

The event is free to attend.