‘We are heartbroken:’ Memorial growing for 2 Carroll County deputies killed in crash

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — Community members continued to come by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department on Monday to place flowers, teddy bears, and other items of remembrance after two deputies were killed in a crash over the weekend.

“This community is going to be grieving for a long, long time,” said Lee Stephens, senior pastor of the Sanctuary Church in Delphi.

The crash claimed the lives of Sheriff’s Deputy Noah Rainey and Jail Officer Dane Northcutt.

According to the Indiana State Police, Rainey and Northcutt were responding to a request for help from a Rossville Deputy Town Marshal, who attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a driver that did not stop.

It was while they were on their way to assist that authorities said Deputy Rainey was traveling eastbound on State Road 26 approaching Washington Street and for an unknown reason, his vehicle left the south side of the roadway and struck a utility pole. Other officers responding to the call for backup came upon the scene.

Despite lifesaving efforts, State Police said that both deputies were pronounced dead at the scene.

“I’m at a loss for words to be really truly transparent because it just hurts and grieves me that families in our community are having to experience this right now,” said Stephens.

Deputy Rainey was on duty at the time of the crash and Jail Deputy Northcutt was not. Authorities said he was on a ride-along when the crash occurred.

“We are heartbroken but will persevere. Early Saturday morning January 29th, 2022, we lost two of our finest Brothers. Deputy Noah Rainey and Jail Officer Dane Northcutt embodied the true meaning of a public servant. The dedication to service to their fellow man was above and beyond,” said Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby.

He added, “They displayed the heart and soul of the Office of the Carroll County Sheriff, and we honor them. I am proud of every professional woman and man who is a member of our team. The cohesive nature of our team has been strongly displayed in these past few, precious hours.”

Over the last several days, blue ribbon has been hung on telephone poles around the community, a thin blue line flag waves outside of a business where its owner wanted to memorialize and remember the deputies, and the memorial on a cruiser outside of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department continues to grow.

EOW: A memorial is growing outside of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office & Jail for Sheriff Deputy Noah Rainey & Jail Deputy Dane Northcutt, tragically killed over the weekend while responding to backup another agency involved in a pursuit. Thank you for your service. RIP. 💙 pic.twitter.com/vlVxiZso0I — Courtney Spinelli (@CourtSpinelliTV) January 31, 2022

Stephens said he knew Rainey personally and would describe every interaction he’s ever had with him as one of ‘great compassion.’

“He was always very kind towards everybody that he ever interacted with. He was somebody that if you saw him in the community, if you saw him in a store, he would wave to you, say hi, how are you doing,” said Stephens. “He was just somebody that you really appreciated, and I really appreciated him serving our community.”

Stephens said that Rainey served on the department for almost two years and was a loving father and husband.

“He was just somebody that really whenever he interacted with his wife, whenever he interacted with his children, you could tell he was very proud of his family,” said Stephens.

Although he did not know Jail Deputy Northcutt personally, Stephens said he has been told only positive things about his service to the community and the way he cared for others.

“I’ve learned through speaking to a couple of Sheriff’s employees that he was somebody that was very compassionate, very concerned about all of the people that were around him. He was somebody that really did take great joy in his job and wanted to make sure that he did things the right way,” said Stephens.

The loss of these deputies adds another layer of heartbreak to a community that has already faced several significant tragedies over the last several years.

“With all that’s gone on over the past five to six years with this community, it is heartbreaking. This community is grieving in a tremendous way right now,” said Stephens. “They’re hurting so bad over all of these losses but whenever you take, and you consider that these are two heroes that were doing their job and serving our community and we lost two of our own citizens in such a way, it really does break people’s hearts.”

Stephen Luce, executive director of the Indiana Sheriffs’ Association, said these types of tragedies impact communities of all sizes, especially in smaller areas where everyone seems to be more tightly connected.

“Being a law enforcement officer, in my case too, it becomes a family profession and it really makes you become connected to the community, especially as a public safety worker because you’re out there trying to make the best you can for your community,” said Luce. “To lose an officer in the line of duty is very impactful simply because, in a small community, rural community, just about everybody knows everyone.”

Luce said the Indiana Sheriffs’ Association works with other organizations like the Indiana State Fraternal Order of Police, Indiana State Police, Indiana Association of Chiefs of Police to help get communities impacted by tragedies like these, through them together.

He said the Indiana Sheriff’s Association has already made phone calls to the sheriff to offer to help out in any way they can to help and with the community to help them cope with these losses.

“For example, our State Honor Guard Team will work to take care of all of the details that is desired by the family or the Sheriff for a nice memorial service,” said Luce. “We come together to make it seamless because we know not only because of the impact, but a lot of people, a lot of families, a lot of workers are going to go through a grieving process, going to be tired so it’s just our job to step up and be there for each other and that’s what we do when we put the badge on,” said Luce.

In the days, weeks and months ahead, both Stephens and Luce want to remind people that this community, including the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department, family and loved ones of Deputy Rainey and Jail Deputy Northcutt, and all who were touched by this tragedy, will need as much support as they can get.

It’s something that Sheriff Leazenby said there has been no shortage of since this crash claimed the lives of two of their own.

“As we go through this with Carroll County, don’t forget the families. Pick up the phone. Give them a call. When you see a police officer, a public safety worker tell them thank you for their service because it does go a long way,” said Luce.

“Delphi is a strong community, very close-knit community, we care about each other, we care about our citizens, we care about our law enforcement personnel,” said Stephens. “They support us during our times of difficulty, in our times of need, and now it’s our opportunity as a community to stand beside our Sheriff’s Department, our law enforcement and show them that we are supporting them during their time of need.”

Aside from donations to the memorial, Stephens said other ways to continue supporting the department and families of the fallen deputies would be to say a prayer for everyone impacted.

He said, “As Sheriff of Carroll County, I personally am thankful for thoughts and prayers extended to our need. Being a man of faith, the words of Jesus resonate in my mind from Matthew 5:4, ‘Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted.’ We thank everyone who has extended some form of communication to us. We will endure. With deep respect and gratitude.”

“Words will never fully convey the wonderful love, incredible appreciation, and tremendous support which we have received from members of our community; emergency responders, both locally and throughout the United States; and untold individuals, families, and businesses who have come alongside us in our darkest hour. We stay the course and will see each other through this time,” said Leazenby.

The crash remains under investigation by the Indiana State Police.

Funeral arrangements for both deputies have not yet been announced. On Wednesday night, weather pending, the Sanctuary Church in Delphi will hold a prayer service at 7 p.m. to honor their lives.