DEARBORN, Mich. — More than 32,000 pairs of Carhartt pants are being recalled because they pose a trip hazard to the wearer.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves Carhartt Men’s Force Relaxed 5 Pocket Work Pants. The pants were sold at Dick’s Sporting Goods stores nationwide and online from July 2022 through November 2022.

The pants have an elastic drawstring hem near the ankle of the pants. Product number 105222 is printed on a tag on the inside seam near the waistband. They feature two front pockets, a phone pocket on the right leg and two back pockets, one with a zipper.

Recalled Carhartt Men’s Force Relaxed 5 Pocket Work Pants (Photo//CPSC)

Extended loop, poses a trip and fall hazard (Photo//CPSC)

The recall was initiated because the elastic drawstring hem can create an extended loop, posing a trip and fall hazard. So far, no injuries have been reported.

Anyone with the recalled pants should stop using them and return them to Dicks Sporting Goods or Carhartt for a full refund. They can also keep the pants and cut the loop out of the hems, sending a photo to Carhartt as proof for a full refund.

Anyone with questions can contact Carhartt toll-free at 888-894-7601 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET or by email at just_ask_us@carhartt.com.