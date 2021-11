COLUMBUS, Ind. — Nearly 2 years into the pandemic, Indiana is navigating a new normal, especially for Hoosiers struggling with addiction and recovery.

The shutdown led to isolation and a lack of recovery tools during an already mounting drug epidemic, statewide. New numbers show just how the pandemic shifted this fight.

In 2019, the CDC reported 1,704 overdoses in Indiana; in 2020, the agency reported 2,268 overdoses, statewide, which the agency says is a 33 percent increase.

The numbers are climbing in 2021, most harshly in Central Indiana.