Mental health group helping trauma survivors on far east side

INDIANAPOLIS — The pandemic and ongoing crime issues in our community are difficult for everyone, but especially those who survived a traumatic experience and/or mental health issues. To meet the need in the city’s far east side, Tahona Kween Zackery founded The Kween Project.

“I got here from lived experiences,” Zackery explained. “I’ve experienced traumas, I’ve experienced mental health experiences, and allowing myself to face them and heal from them and realize there is a little toolbox that you can create. You can create coping skills and sometimes these things don’t go away. Some of them you can heal from. But if you create that little toolbox of coping skills, it makes things better on a day to day basis.”

The Kween Project received grant money from the Central Indiana Community Foundation. They are currently offering three programs for free. Those include “Breaking the Stigma” which is an eight-week informational program that includes a Wellness Recovery Action Plan (WRAP).

“It’s a little book that you can use, coping skills that you can use every day,” Zackery explained.

The Kween Project also offers Pause & Paint which is an eight-week support group in which people can share their feelings and experiences in a safe place while also creating art. The third program is also eight weeks. It is called Self Care – Issa Lifestyle.

That program helps people understand the importance of self-care while working toward overall mental wellness. You can find out more information about these programs by visiting The Kween Project’s Facebook page, or emailing Zackery at thekweenproject9@gmail.com.

“If you fix and you face and you get to a greater place with those traumas and those mental health illnesses, and you get to a rational place of thinking, you’ll be able to give that over to your kids,” Zackery said. “Breaking generational curses, and allowing you, your family, and your community as a whole to get to a better place.”