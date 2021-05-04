‘Metal Tour of the Year’ featuring Megadeth, Lamb of God coming to Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE, Ind.–Live Nation announced the rescheduled “Metal Tour of the Year” featuring Megadeth and Lamb of God on Tuesday.

As previously planned, special guests will be Trivium and In Flames, with a stop scheduled at Ruoff Music Center on Saturday, September 18.

Tickets and VIP packages for the rescheduled date go on-sale beginning Friday, May 7th at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com. All previously purchased tickets will be valid for the new date.

Lamb of God

Live Nation said the tour marks Megadeth frontman’s triumphant return to the stage following his diagnosis and recovery of throat cancer. The band’s last tour was in 2017.

“Can you hear that sound of armies on the march – of destruction on the horizon? That’s this tour, coming for you. We cannot wait to return to the stage and I promise you you do NOT want to miss these shows. You’re not going to know what hit you!” said Mustaine.

Lamb of God’s self-titled album was one of the best-selling metal albums of 2020. Singer Randy Blythe said, “It’s been far too long since we got together to do our thing— by ‘we’ I mean bands, road crew, bus drivers, truck drivers, local venue staff, vendors, audience, parking lot attendants, the freaking janitors- the whole damn enchilada. ALL OF US. TOGETHER.”