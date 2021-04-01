Metro police investigating deadly shooting on city’s east side; 2 related shooting incidents

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police are investigating three shootings on the city’s east side — crime scenes they say are related incidents.

The body of an adult male gunshot wound victim was found behind a residence near E. 13th St. & N. Rural St. shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Police also are investigating two other adult gunshot victims including a person who was a walk-in patient to Community East Hospital, and a third victim who had been shot near E. 10th St. & N. Rural St., who was transported to Eskenazi Hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

This is a developing story and additional information will be shared when it becomes available.