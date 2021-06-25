Metro police investigating deadly shooting on city’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police are investigating after a man was shot and killed early Friday on the city’s northeast side. It happened in the 3000 block of E. Michigan St. shortly after 1 a.m.

As investigating officers arrived, they located an adult male victim who had been shot at least one time. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

IMPD Investigators say the heavy-set, Black female suspect also struck her brother-in-law with a pistol, causing a laceration, before fleeing the scene. The brother-in-law was treated at the scene by medics and is cooperating with detectives.

The house where the shooting took place is occupied by people who rent room there, according to police.