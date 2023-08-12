MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. — A routine traffic stop in Peru resulted in the arrest of a Walton man after officers found narcotics, according to the Indiana State Police.

Ryan Oldaker, 42, was arrested for possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a Legend Drug.

Around midnight near Riverside Dr. and County Rd. 50 West, a trooper stopped a driver of a Ford truck for an equipment violation. The officer reported that there were no plate lights illuminated on the vehicle.

During the stop, the officer noticed the smell of raw marijuana which led to a search of the vehicle. The search discovered multiple drugs including: marijuana, meth, cocaine, and a legend drug.

Oldaker was arrested and transported to the Miami County Jail.