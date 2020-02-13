Miami County man arrested after investigation into deadly crash

Howard County Sheriff's Department

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — A Miami County man faces several charges in connection with a September crash that claimed a man’s life.

The Howard County Sheriff’s Department said Everett Phipps faces charges including operating a vehicle while under the influence and causing serious bodily injury while operating a vehicle under the influence.

The charges stem from an investigation into a September 6, 2019 crash that claimed the life of 39-year-old Thomas Davis. Police say Phipps was driving eastbound on State Road 22 when he crossed the center line and hit an oncoming vehicle head-on.

That crash caused the vehicle that Phipps hit to spin around and hit a motorcycle that Davis was operating. Davis was pronounced dead on the scene. Phipps, along with the other driver, was transported to the hospital for treatment.

A police report filed by a Howard County Sheriff’s deputy states that the deputy could smell alcohol on Everett’s breath. However, due to injuries that Phipps sustained in the crash, he could not complete a portable breath test.

A blood draw conducted at the hospital showed there were controlled substances in Phipps blood at the time of the crash. Police arrested Phipps Monday, but he has since bonded out.

