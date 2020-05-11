Michael McCrackin, Indy’s leprechaun, dies after cancer battle, family says

INDIANAPOLIS – The man behind Indy’s official leprechaun died over the weekend.

Family members said Michael McCrackin—real name Mike Thompson—passed away Sunday morning.

Over the years, McCrackin joined FOX59 for our St. Patrick’s Day parties at the Elbow Room and Nine Irish Brothers. He was in the holiday parade every year.

McCrackin had been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer that progressed into his bones and liver, family members said. He was admitted to Community South Hospital Thursday with chest pain and difficulty breathing.

“Due to the world’s current state, he was quite heartbroken that he was not able to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in the tradition he had many years prior,” his brother wrote on Facebook.

“To Michael, a stranger was just a friend that he hadn’t met yet and he especially loved the Irish community for the love they showed him.”