Michigan Street ramp reopens tomorrow as INDOT closes portions of eastbound Ohio Street

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Drivers navigating through North Split construction and detours will notice even more changes during their Monday commute.

INDOT announced crews will close eastbound Ohio Street at College Avenue beginning Monday morning, October 11. The full closure will impact vehicular, bicycle and pedestrian traffic and will be in place until November 9, weather permitting.

According to the latest update from INDOT, drivers headed eastbound on Ohio Street will be redirected to New York Street through College Avenue.

The good news – INDOT crews are making changes to accomodate higher traffic volumes on these streets.

INDOT said an additional left turn lane was added on eastbound Ohio Street at College Avenue and an additional right turn lane was added to College Avenue at New York Street. The traffic signal at Ohio and College has also been reprogrammed to accommodate the new traffic configuration.

Meanwhile, nearly halfway through this massive North Split reconstruction project, INDOT is also giving the first glimpse of what the new and improved interchange will look like for the next 70+ years.

Also beginning Monday, the newly reconstructed Michigan Street ramp will reopen. This ramp is the first reconstructed ramp to open since the full North Split closure back in May.

Mallory Duncan, Communications Director at INDOT, said the new ramp will now be longer and it will give drivers more room.

Media crews were also given the opportunity to look at the project’s new interstate bridges. On Friday, construction crews with Superior Construction were on site putting the finishing touches on the new Saint Clair Street bridge.

It is one of 50 bridges in the North Split interchange and when it is completed it will have new design features – like new light fixtures, monuments and stained concrete.

Patric Tuuk, Deputy Construction Manager with Superior Construction, said all of the new bridges will also be slightly taller than the originals — which brings them up to federal standards.

“When this project is completed it’s going to allow traffic to flow through it safer and faster which will allow, you know, economic growth in this area,” said Tuuk.

It is that economic growth that local businesses in surrounding the construction area are excited for.

Courtney Suiters is the salon manager for Witch Hazel Salon which shares a back parking lot with the construction. Having moved their salon from Fountain Square to this location, Suiters said detours and construction are all employees have ever known.

“We moved here at the end of May and when we did construction was already underway,” said Suiters. “So this is truly all we’ve known since being here in our salon home.”

Suiters said she hopes the ramp’s reopening attracts more customers now driving by the businesses.

“We’re so excited for the convenience factor, for the exit to come right behind our salon, and just the idea that so many more individuals will be coming around our direction,” said Suiters.

“It was all in the plan to open Michigan Street first because we cannot have Michigan and Ohio Street closed at the same time because we need to maintain access to downtown for everyone,” said Duncan.

During the Ohio Street closure, INDOT said drivers can access to downtown Indianapolis by using:

I-70 westbound exit ramp to Michigan Street or Ohio Street (13-ton GVW restriction in place)

Pine St. entrance ramp to I-70 eastbound from New York Street and Michigan Street

I-65 northbound/I-70 eastbound exit ramp to Washington Street

I-65 northbound and southbound to Martin Luther King. Jr./West Street

I-65 southbound to Meridian Street

All existing ramps on I-70 west of the South Split

Detailed maps with construction-related closure and access information can be found at https://northsplit.com/maps/.

Drivers can also text “NORTHSPLIT” to 468311 for up-to-date project information.