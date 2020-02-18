Michigan woman takes mini horse on airplane to prove what’s possible for service animals

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – It’s not every day you see a horse on a plane, but Fred the mini service horse is flying for a purpose, WXMI reports.

His handler says she recently took him on a flight so he can help others.

“This was our first trip via an airplane. Fred has traveled several thousands of miles in my vehicle, but this was the first time in the air,” said his trainer Ronica Froese to WXMI.

Fred lives in her house. She says he is house broken and is more well-trained than most dogs.

“I spent a year of my life training this horse extensively for what he has, and I was totally prepared for everything,” Froese said.

Froese spent months preparing for Fred’s trip, which included two flights each way.

“We left in the afternoon. We flew from Grand Rapids, and we connected in Dallas and we went to Ontario, California. I purchased two first class seats in bulkhead seating. I paid an arm and a leg for tickets, but I did that so because it was Fred’s first time, and I wanted him to be comfortable. I wanted him to have the most room,” Froese said.

Other than gawking from other passengers, which was expected, the trip went without a hitch.

Froese wants people to see how well the trip went, especially with talks of stricter regulations on which species of animals can fly.

“It is out of control. It’s a very abused process. There are a lot of untrained ‘service animals’ on the plane that are not trained. It’s definitely abused system, but the sad part is what the DOT is looking at doing. They are looking at excluding me as a handler from taking my horse on the plane,” Froese said.

She’s hoping they reverse course, so Fred’s first air travel experience won’t be his last.

You can follow his adventures on his Facebook page, Fred-Mini Service Horse.