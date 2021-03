MIDDLETOWN, Ind. — An investigation is underway after a Middletown woman died in a fire Saturday afternoon.

The Henry County Coroner said the fire happened on Ninth Street just north of High Street Saturday afternoon. The woman in her late 70’s was found in the residence. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is underway as of the time of this report to determine the cause of the fire. The coroner will conduct an autopsy Sunday to determine the cause and manner of her death.