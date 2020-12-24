Midwest Food Bank hopes for holiday donations as need remains high

INDIANAPOLIS — Everyone has been impacted by the pandemic this year, and for some, it pushed them into hard times.

COVID-19 has cut a lot of people’s access to food.

John Whitaker with Midwest Food Bank says most food banks have seen nearly double the need as they did pre-COVID. That need has stayed consistent throughout the pandemic, which makes donations even more important this year.

“The need isn’t going away anytime soon,” said Whitaker. “Unemployment is still up. Folks are still wondering about this next wave of funding from the federal government.”

In 2020, Midwest Food Bank has distributed more food than any other year in its history.

Whitaker says the same is likely for other food banks. He says while they have gotten funding, a lot of times people hear about large donations, but don’t realize what it takes to supply the amount of food they provide, and they could still use more help.

“Your dollars are very important to the food bank. It’s not just these large grants and foundation gifts and other things, but every single dollar that comes in here is needed desperately because we’re still purchasing food at high levels. And we look to do so probably all the way through 2021,” said Whitaker.