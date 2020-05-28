Midwest Food Bank struggling keeping up with need during COVID-19 pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS –Even with parts of the state reopening Hoosiers are still struggling to keep food on the table.

Thousands have turned to food banks and pantries but even these nonprofits are worried about the future.

“It’s been really hard. These are really hard times, but I can tell you Hoosiers really step up when times are hard,” Midwest Food Bank of Indianapolis Executive Director John Whitaker said.

Midwest Food Bank’s mission is to keep Hoosiers fed and it’s been a growing mission with even more people out of work due to COVID -19.

Executive Director John Whitaker said funding is good, but it’s not keeping up with the need.

“We’re not eating into our operating costs because we have funding coming in for that. We’re not closing our doors but what we are doing is struggling to provide the amount of food needed for 30 percent greater need,” Whitaker explained.

The places where they typically get their food from just don’t have it.

“We have to purchase that 50 percent of the food that we would normally get donated so we can maintain current levels of giving,” Whitaker said.

Midwest Food Bank is personally purchasing $350,000 worth of food. This is something out of the normal for them, according to Whitaker.

Keeping up with the demand of getting food to Hoosiers has been a little easier thanks to the National Guard and a select few volunteers, but the National Guard can’t stay here forever.

Soon, Midwest Food Bank will have to rely on more community members to step up and volunteer.

“We’re going to make sure that we have a good process in place, so people are safe when they come back. Also, they feel comfortable working and we want to make sure we protect this place,” Whitaker said.

Whitaker knows where there’s a will there’s a way.

“There are no guarantees, but what is guaranteed is God is faithful and he will provide for our needs,” Whitaker said.

Whitaker believes they will start to need more volunteers by the end of June.

If you would like to donate to Midwest Food Bank click here.