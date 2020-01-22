Military dad surprises son at Lebanon Middle School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEBANON, Ind. – A Lebanon Middle School student got a big surprise Tuesday when his dad came back from military service a month early.

Specialist Kevin Goudreau has not seen his son Matthew for almost a year. He was recently in Syria, Iraq and Kuwait.

Matthew thought his dad would be home in February, but Kevin found out he would be home a month early. Kevin contacted Matthew’s school and they planned a surprise for Matthew.

The sixth-grader was happy to see his dad but was initially confused by the new look he was sporting since the last time he saw him.

"I didn't really recognize you because of the mustache. The mustache threw me off," Matthew said.

Kevin is home for the foreseeable future and says he has some special plans put together to spend time with his son. He says Matthew loves animals, so he signed them up for some volunteering at the Humane Society.