Millions in overtime for two departments amid protests, riots

INDIANAPOLIS — Two local departments are feeling the impacts of protests and riots in the Circle City.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) and The Department of Public Works (DPW) are calculating how much overtime they had to pay employees since the start of protests 14 days ago.

“Currently the amount is $1.1 million. That’s number is still fluid,” said IMPD Public Affairs Officer Genae Cook.

Nearly 20,000 hours of overtime amounting to $1.1 million for IMPD officers deployed downtown for protests and riots. That number is expected to continue as civil unrest continues.

“That is just the monetary amount that is attached to the pain the officers, all the extra hours they had to work during this time period of civil unrest,” said Cook.

While numbers are still being calculated form other districts this doesn’t include overtime for Indiana State Police or the Indiana National Guard who were also called in to assist.

What’s also being calculated is the equipment used such as tear gas and pepper balls as well as the damage to city vehicles.

“When it comes to vehicles, we do understand that we had damage to city vehicles during that time period. Not just the police department, obviously the Department of Public Works had some we could all observe,” said Cook.

While IMPD was responsible for keeping the city safe, DPW was responsible for cleaning up city property. Their main responsibility was removing graffiti from city streets and property.

“On Saturday the 30th we had 39 staff working overtime. On Sunday, we had about 45 staff working overtime. That’s the 31st,” said DPW Chief Communications Officer, Ben Easley.

Those staffers were paid time and a half. Some even pulled from projects to handle the immediate need downtown. However, both departments say they’re ready to respond when needed.

“They’re still out here working for the community and they’re going to continue working for the community. ‘Cause there are so many people out here that love the police, that support the police and we still will work for everyone involved. Protestors or individuals visiting our city and our community,” said Cook.

IMPD says officers submitting overtime so that $1.1 million is expected to increase. We’re expecting to have a full report on overtime and damages by the end of the month.