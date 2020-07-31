Minor injuries reported after car crashes through pet salon window on southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS– A customer’s car crashed through the window of a pet salon Friday on the southeast side of Indianapolis, sending several people to the hospital with minor injuries.

The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. at Snipits Pet Salon located at 6835 E. Southport Rd., east of Shelbyville Road.

The owner of the shop wasn’t there at the time, but spoke to FOX59 when she arrived. Five employees were inside the shop when a customer who was bringing her dog in may have gotten the car pedals confused and hit the gas, causing the car to slam through the glass.

Four of the employees went to the hospital with minor cuts and scratches. One employee possibly suffered a concussion.

The shop had 25 dogs inside at the time of the incident. All have been accounted for and were not hurt. The Franklin Falls Animal Clinic helped round up the dogs and are holding them until their owners come to pick them up.

The crash caused an estimated $50,000-$60,000 in damages. Appointments are being canceled through the next week as the shop determines when it can reopen.