INDIANAPOLIS — Baby Kendall Jurnakins was finally able to go home Thursday after being in the NICU at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital for a total of 460 days.

Kendall’s mother, Sparkle, had been battling COVID-19 along with pregnancy-induced hypertension and ultimately needed an emergency C-section. She was only less than 6 months pregnant at the time. Kendall was born December 11, 2020 weighing only 15 ounces, small enough to fit in the palm of a hand.

After Sparkle gave birth, she was taken to the ICU for her own life-saving care while Kendall was immediately taken to the NICU. While there, he was treated for multiple complications linked to premature birth. He celebrated his first birthday, got his first tooth, and started crawling all within his 460 days in the hospital.

Dr. Taha Ben Saad, NICU medical director at Ascension, says he expects Kendall to have a normal, healthy life. “This moment, actually, I have no words. It’s such a reward for all of us,” said Dr. Ben Saad. “We’ve waited for this day for a long time and it’s such a reward. And then after all those long days and long nights, this is the best day for us. We forget everything else.”

For now, Kendall will still remain with a tracheostomy tube to help him breathe and also he will remain on a feeding tube. “I knew he was in good hands,” said Sparkle. “He just wasn’t at home.”

The Ascension NICU staff said in a statement, “We congratulate the Jurnakins family on a miraculous recovery and celebrate Kendall’s bright future with full hearts”.