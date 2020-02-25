‘Miraculous’ tour announced by Earth, Wind & Fire, Carlos Santana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Legendary performers Carlos Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire are joining forces on the road this summer and are coming to Indianapolis.

The Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour marks the first time that the two acts will share the stage in the United States, and promoter Live Nation said the North American tour is expected to be the hottest ticket of the summer.

“It is a great joy and honor to co-share music with the magnificent elements of Earth, Wind & Fire. We look forward to delight, joy and ecstasy!”, says Santana. “I feel like a 20 year old on stage playing with my band, and they deliver incredible energy on every song. When we hit the stage, we know we will touch your heart and make you dance, sing, cry, laugh and leave your worries and fears behind. The shows will feature the hits of yesterday, today and tomorrow…with energy!”

The tour will come to Indiana on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville as part of the Coors Light Concert Series.

“We are excited to rock the USA alongside our friend Carlos Santana and his band with their off-the-chart musicianship and high energy show,” said EWF lead vocalist Philip Bailey. “We‘re going to bring the mighty elements of the universe to the stage and take fans on a journey they’ll never forget. This is gonna be a blast!”

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 28 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com

Citi is the official presale credit card of the Miraculous Supernatural Tour. For complete presale details visit CitiEntertainment.com.

More on the Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour from Live Nation:

Santana, and his band (which also features Santana’s wife, Cindy Blackman Santana) will highlight songs from both his Supernatural and Woodstock eras, as well as newer tracks from his 2019 full-length album Africa Speaks and some incredible surprises. Earth, Wind & Fire is one of music’s most celebrated musical forces in history with an iconic music catalogue that has been the soundtrack of millions of lives around the world.

This past year, Santana celebrated the 20th anniversary of his revolutionary, multiple Grammy Award-wining album Supernatural, along with the 50th anniversary of his Woodstock performance. Santana’s 1999 album Supernatural featured the back-to-back No. 1 singles “Smooth” and “Maria Maria” and sold over 30 million copies worldwide, topping the charts in over a dozen countries and sweeping the 2000 Grammy Awards.

Earth, Wind & Fire was the first African American R&B group to receive the prestigious Kennedy Center Honor in 2019. Philip Bailey, Verdine White and Ralph Johnson continue the legacy of the band with career achievements that include nine Grammys, one being a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016. EWF’s music catalogue of singles and albums have tallied hundreds of millions of streams and sales worldwide and forever changed the history of music.