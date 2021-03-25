Miss the smell of the bar? Miller Lite has you covered

(ABC4) — If you’re missing the smell of your favorite bar, don’t worry, Miller Lite has the answer.

With the return to normalcy from the COVID-19 pandemic in-sight, Miller Lite said it is celebrating fans’ anticipation by bringing the distinct smell of bars home with a limited-edition candle collection.

Three scents — Dive Bar, Beer Garden and Game Day — help celebrate the reopening of bars and restaurants.

“We know people are so eager to be shoulder-to-shoulder again in a bar like it used to be,” Carol Krienik, Miller Lite’s associate marketing manager, said in a statement. “In the environment we’re in right now, Miller Time can’t happen in the bars we love, so we’re bringing that experience to our drinkers as much as we can so they can have that Miller Time feeling at home.”

The Bar Smells, which burn for 50 hours, call to mind the atmosphere of some favorite gathering places, according to Miller Lite:

Dive Bar mixes scents of musk, tobacco, pine and yeast to conjure “dim lights, a faint glass clinking and the sinus-clearing sensation of a puddle that somehow exists indoors.”

Beer Garden features green moss, warm pretzel, cracked wood and sunburn to “evoke a day spent outdoors as the scent of tropical sunscreens mixes with the staple garden eats that fill the air.”

Game Day’s scents are salted peanut, jalapeno and cracked leather, mixing “top notes of the most ordered bar snacks on game day with the subtle power of comfortable cracked leather, the ideal backdrop to a freshly opened beer.”

Miller Lite parent company Molson Coors said all proceeds from the $20 candles will go to support the United States Bartenders’ Guild, a nonprofit that supports bartenders and other service industry professionals.

More than a million jobs were lost amid the pandemic, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, with the sector’s unemployment rate leaping to 16.7% in December, up from 5% from the same month a year earlier.

The limited-edition candles were available across North America, with the exception of Quebec and New Brunswick, but they sold out quickly.

“Our stock did not last that long. Bar Smells are all sold out,” Miller Lite said on its website. “Hope to see everyone at the bar soon for Miller Time.”

It was unclear whether more will become available.