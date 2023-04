WHITELAND, Ind. — Now, this is some bull.

The Whiteland Police have said there’s a missing bull that was found around Graham Rd. and I-65. According to police, he is safe and ready to go back home.

A Good Samaritan has offered to allowed the bull to stay in their barn rent free.

If you happen to notice that your bull is missing, please contact dispatch at 317-346-6336.