Missing person report ends with murder, child pornography arrest

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Columbus man faces preliminary charges of murder and possession of child pornography following an investigation into the disappearance of his girlfriend.

The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office says the arrest comes after an investigation into the disappearance of Heather Ann Steuver. After she was reported missing on August 26, an investigation indicated suspicious circumstances around her disappearance.

As the investigation progressed, the office said a detective spoke with Heather’s boyfriend, Patrick Even David Doyle. After speaking with Doyle, police gathered additional information leading to Doyle’s arrest on a preliminary charge of possession of child pornography.

Doyle was placed on a 48-hour hold Thursday following his arrest and deputies went to the area where human remains were discovered the same day.

On Friday, an autopsy determined the remains were those of Heather Steuver. The coroner’s office ruled the cause of death as blunt force trauma and the manner of death as a homicide.

“I again want to praise Bartholomew County Coroner Clayton Nolting and Chief Deputy Prosecutor Greg Long for their assistance during this investigation”. “Again, I want to thank all of the agencies that assisted in this tragic outcome”, said Bartholomew County Sheriff Matthew A. Myers.

Doyle now faces a preliminary charge of murder along with the preliminary charge of possession of child pornography.