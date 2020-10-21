Missing westside mother, grandmother now being investigated as homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — There are new developments in the case of missing mother and grandmother Chenell Gilbert. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) tells us this is now a homicide investigation.

Police say Gilbert was last seen June 9th on the west side near Rockville and South Girl’s School Road in the Sungate Community. Since then her family has been searching desperately for answers to her whereabouts.

“Well the last time I talked to her was maybe a day before her disappearance,” said her aunt Sherri Ross.

Just after 6 a.m. on June 9th, Chenell Gilbert vanished. Her two daughters began to worry after she didn’t return that afternoon which is out of the ordinary. That’s when they called their aunt.

“It was just unbelievable. And when they told that they had traced her cell phone back to her ex-boyfriend’s house that’s when I became a little concerned,” said Ross.

Police also located her vehicle in the driveway of the ex-boyfriend’s house on mars Drive. The family pointed to him after he didn’t allow her daughter to search his home. They are now left wondering why he’s no longer a person of interest.

“It makes me feel angry, it makes me feel sad because he was the last person that we know she was in contact with,” said Ross.

The family believes they lost time since police didn’t get a search warrant to the home until days after her disappearance. Now there’s a turn within the investigation.

“We assume that she is deceased…Based on her not having any correspondence with her family,” said IMPD Public Affairs, Officer William Young.

Those who care and love Chenell deeply remain distraught due to the lack of answers and assistance from the community.

“We do know that people just don’t disappear someone knows something or saw something,” said Ross.

November 9th makes five months, and as holidays approach hearts remain heavy without their loved one.

“It leaves us empty. It’s really sad that she is out there somewhere and we don’t know where she is. And it’s just a big void and hole in everyone’s heart. How can you move on when you have a family member that’s missing,” said Ross.

But the detectives on the case assure the family that this is also near and dear to their hearts as well. More than 500 flyers have been posted in search of answers to her whereabouts.

“We’re still searching for leads. We encourage the community if you have any tips you can call us at 262-TIPS where you can remain anonymous. Or you can contact our investigators in person or contact them over the phone 327-3475,” said Young.