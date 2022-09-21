RUSHVILLE, Ind. — Several homes were damaged and trees knocked down after severe weather passed through Rush County Wednesday evening.

Rush County EMA Director Charles Kemker confirmed that more than a 1,000 people were without power because of downed trees and power poles being damaged.

Several homes were reported damaged, with at least one mobile home being destroyed. You can see the extent of some of the damage in the images below sent to FOX59 from David Slaton.













Images of storm damage in Rush County provided by David Slaton.

Kemker said that they have only received a report of one minor head injury.

He added that the damage was mostly located from about two miles west of Rushville, to the east side and covering the south end of town.