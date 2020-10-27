Modern Apprenticeship program launching in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — A new program is preparing Indianapolis students for the workforce.

Ascend Indiana and EmployIndy just launched Modern Apprenticeship. It’s a pilot program that’ll help high schoolers prepare for their futures in high-demand fields like health care and technology.

Under the program, up to 30 students from five Indianapolis-area township school districts and charter schools will be hired by a participating employer. The paid program will allow participants to get up to three years of experience. Participants can also earn high school and college credits



“Not only will more area high schoolers get a better sense of their professional interests through direct experience, but they’ll learn money management and other soft skills,” Mayor Joe Hoguet said. That, frankly, will last a lifetime.

The City of Indianapolis will also participate, hiring up to five apprentices. Students join the program in their junior year, and through their senior year, they will spend half of the day at school and half at work. After they graduate, they’ll spend a third year focusing on work and any credentials they want.

“As employers’ demand for highly skilled talent continues to grow in our community, we must establish a system of support to close the equity gap for Indianapolis students,” said Marie Mackintosh, chief strategy officer, EmployIndy. “We have partnered with regional and national career readiness initiatives to pilot a program that provides students with quality, career-relevant experiences combined with classroom learning that will prepare young people for a successful transition to college and jobs of the future.”

The occupations currently available to apprentices include junior coder, quality assurance tech, IT support tech, medical assistant, billing and coding specialist, staff accountant, maintenance technician and project coordinator. Students in the program will earn an average of $13 per hour for their work. To learn more about the program, visit the Indy Modern Apprenticeship website.