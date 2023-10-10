INDIANAPOLIS — The City of Indianapolis confirmed that Momo the monkey, who was caught last week on Indy’s far east side, is still being kept at the Indianapolis Zoo for veterinarian care pending the outcome of an investigation.

Kurt Christian, the chief communications director for the city, said Momo was healthy as the city’s investigation continues and prosecutors explore potential charges in the aftermath of last week’s several hour-long chase. A permit is not required to own a monkey in Indianapolis.

It remains to be seen if the male monkey will turned back over to the owner as Indianapolis Animal Care Services continues to inspect the home to determine if it is an appropriate space for housing exotic animals.

According to previous reports, Momo was originally spotted on Indy’s far east side on Wednesday, Oct. 4

The Indianapolis Animal Care Services and officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department eventually announced that Momo had been safely captured the following day on Oct. 5 shortly after 11 a.m.

IMPD later revealed during a press conference that Momo had broken into a vacant home in the Irongate Estates when authorities trapped him by shutting the doors at the residence. The monkey was then apprehended by authorities after moving into a bathroom. IMPD also confirmed that Momo’s owner was cited for monkey chasing and approaching.

This marked the second time that Momo had escaped back in July.