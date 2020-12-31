Moms plan peaceful protest Monday to demand better communication in homicide cases

INDIANAPOLIS — Before 2020’s end, 244 people in Indianapolis were killed in homicides. The families of these Hoosiers call this violence unacceptable and are demanding more from elected officials, detectives and leaders in the Marion County Criminal Justice System.

Melissa Jude’s son, Chandler Bussey, was killed on the city’s north side in June near Arsenal Park. She is helping to organize a peaceful protest planned for Monday, January 4 outside of the City-County Building in downtown Indy.

“We’re encouraging people that lost children or loved ones, bring pictures, posters so we can remind the city officials and people that matter that our kids and our loved ones, they are people and not just numbers,” Jude said.

Jude is now connected to dozens of families who have lost people to gun violence in the city. She said she shares the struggles of those she is connected to now: detectives and elected officials will not return phone calls.

“Dealing with homicide, you have to constantly call the detectives, try to call city officials, get a hold of anyone who will listen, and it’s a constant fight,” Jude said. “It’s not easy and it doesn’t help your grieving process at all when you’re having to constantly fight for justice.”

Back in October when the city reached the grim milestone of 200 homicides, IMPD’s Chief Deputy of Investigations said of the 27 homicide detectives, they each carried caseloads of 7 or 8 cases – some more, some less depending on the shift. That is nearly double what each detective should manager per year.

“We just wish that there was some sort of way that we could come to some common ground with the detectives and prosecutors to help us understand why we don’t have justice on a lot of these cases or why it is that we don’t hear from them like us as the parents feel like we should,” Jude said.

We did reach out to IMPD to understand their side of these concerns. We have not heard back from the department yet, but will update the story when we do.

For those families who have lost a loved one and need resources, you can always reach out to Brooke’s Place and Mother’s Against Violence Healing Ministry.