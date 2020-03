Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- We've heard a lot about the best disinfectant products to use to keep your home and workplace clean.

But once you clean, how clean is that surface really?

A local company is filling orders for hospitals, schools and families here in the United States, and is sending it's very own patented product around the world.

Nate Richardson, president and founder of MonoFoil, joins FOX59’s Fanchon Stinger to talk and give a demonstration of the product.